Grambling man wanted for domestic abuse charge caught by authorities driving near his residence

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 9 PM, Michael Ojehanon was taken into custody by police in the 100 block of College Avenue in Grambling. Once apprehended, Ojehanon was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

On February 14, 2023, Ojehanon and his live-in girlfriend, Brandi Cockerham, engaged in an intense argument that turned violent. During the dispute, Ojehanon battered his girlfriend’s face using his fist.

Cockerham was able to flee from the residence located on Wilson Street in Grambling. Cockerham sought medical attention at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Emergency Room and contacted police.

Although the victim suffered severe injuries to her face, she hopes to make a full recovery. Ojehanon fled from the area with an active warrant for Domestic Second Degree Battery.

Just after dark on Saturday, Ojehanon was pulled over near his residence for a tinted license plate along with his warrant. He is currently still in custody with no bond.