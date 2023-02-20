Open in App
Grambling, LA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling man wanted for domestic abuse charge caught by authorities driving near his residence

By Aysha Decuir,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7UqI_0ktwF51700

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 9 PM, Michael Ojehanon was taken into custody by police in the 100 block of College Avenue in Grambling. Once apprehended, Ojehanon was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

On February 14, 2023, Ojehanon and his live-in girlfriend, Brandi Cockerham, engaged in an intense argument that turned violent. During the dispute, Ojehanon battered his girlfriend’s face using his fist.

Cockerham was able to flee from the residence located on Wilson Street in Grambling. Cockerham sought medical attention at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Emergency Room and contacted police.

Although the victim suffered severe injuries to her face, she hopes to make a full recovery. Ojehanon fled from the area with an active warrant for Domestic Second Degree Battery.

Just after dark on Saturday, Ojehanon was pulled over near his residence for a tinted license plate along with his warrant. He is currently still in custody with no bond.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Traffic stop lands Monroe man in federal prison for nearly 4 years for firearm charges, officials announce
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk makes a stop in Monroe
Monroe, LA4 hours ago
Federal Jury Convicts West Monroe Man of Drug Trafficking
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder
Monroe, LA11 hours ago
Richwood man accused of rape; victim was a minor
Richwood, LA2 days ago
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating man with outstanding felony warrant
Marion, LA4 hours ago
Wanted Monroe fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals, authorities confirm
Monroe, LA1 day ago
West Monroe man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pawning firearms at a Webster Parish pawn shop
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
MISSING PERSON: Missing 12-year-old Union Parish juvenile located safe
Bernice, LA1 day ago
Monroe man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses
Monroe, LA1 day ago
“Why did they take my son?”; Monroe mother pleads for help in locating son’s suspected killers
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Monroe Police Department to host Women’s Self Defense Class
Monroe, LA11 hours ago
Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces relocation of meeting venue and office spaces
Monroe, LA10 hours ago
Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Concealed Carry class on March 25th
Rayville, LA1 day ago
Monroe Police to host a public safety job fair on March 15th
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Police officers visit Sterlington Elementary School to read books to students
Sterlington, LA16 hours ago
We are the Ark-La-Miss
West Monroe, LA17 hours ago
Anonymous baby box drop-off coming to Magnolia Arkansas for parents looking to give up their infants
Magnolia, AR1 day ago
Bastrop Fire Department announces the passing of retired Fire Prevention Chief
Bastrop, LA11 hours ago
City of Monroe’s Sewer Department phones are experiencing issues; being fixed by Lumen
Monroe, LA12 hours ago
City of Ruston announces road closures due to the North Monroe Street Project
Ruston, LA18 hours ago
City of Monroe to highlight local women in celebration of Women’s History Month
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Roundball Roundup: Richwood advances to face Winnfield in the quarterfinals, plus more scores
Richwood, LA3 days ago
Mangham High School Welding team places first in welding Competition
Mangham, LA10 hours ago
Delta Technology Center offers paid youth internship
Farmerville, LA1 day ago
The Carroll Bulldogs and Wossman Wildcats Boy’s Basketball team advance to the LHSAA Top 28
Monroe, LA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy