Open in App
Alma, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Alma School District getting electric buses

By Macy Davis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sGY8_0ktwDuZz00

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma School District is in the process of getting electric buses for its fleet. They’ll become one of the first in the state to do so. This was all possible through a $3,000,000 grant awarded by the ADEQ Advanced Bus and Clean Transportation program.

Due to this funding, the district will be replacing 8 old buses with 8 new electric buses for the 2023-2024 school year. The transportation director for the Alma School District, Jason Rutherford, said each bus will be air-conditioned, unlike the average school bus.

He said the electric buses will be cheaper, quieter and safer for students. The old buses put out pollutants in the air, which can be harmful to students.

“Especially as they’re standing idle and at the lines at the school. That’s not going to be an issue. These are zero emissions. So, we’re going to be much healthier for our students,” said Rutherford.

The best electric vehicles on the market

According to Rutherford, some districts in the state are in the same stage of the process to acquire electric vehicles. He hopes more districts will start considering them and even come check out how Alma handles the new technology.

According to the district’s newsletter, on a full battery, the electric buses can travel 138 miles a day. The longest route in the district is about 77 miles. The district expects to get the buses in early August.

OG&E will be handling the construction of the electric charging stations at the bus garage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fayetteville residents invited to give input on Walker Park
Fayetteville, AR16 hours ago
Arkansas legislators introduce transportation-based bills
Bentonville, AR7 hours ago
Arkansas bill would mandate overdose kits in schools
Farmington, AR5 hours ago
Lincoln school district to host forums on four-day week
Lincoln, AR1 day ago
Rogers to add roundabouts on JB Hunt Drive
Rogers, AR1 day ago
ACDA holds luncheon to introduce IT apprenticeship program
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Rogers mayor talks growth in State of the City address
Rogers, AR2 days ago
Tyson Foods penalized in child labor investigation
Green Forest, AR1 day ago
AARP provides free tax help in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
NWA psychiatrist under fraud investigation appeals suspension
Fayetteville, AR15 hours ago
Renovations underway at Carol Ann Cross Park in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
AQ Chicken House in Springdale to close
Springdale, AR1 day ago
Kids’ mental health declines, event benefits free help
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
Art Feeds fundraiser helps combat mental health crisis among kids
Fayetteville, AR7 hours ago
KNWA Today: Life Styles Inc. to host Abilities Ball
Fayetteville, AR17 hours ago
NWA Home Show returns to Springdale
Springdale, AR6 hours ago
Rogers doctor in Medicaid fraud investigation also sued twice for false imprisonment, assault, more charges
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Jurassic-Era insect found near Fayetteville Walmart
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Fort Smith business hopes for no flash flooding
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Teen struck in Springdale officer-involved shooting
Springdale, AR2 days ago
‘Amazing Shake’ competition sees winners from SOAR program
Springdale, AR12 hours ago
One person dead in morning house fire in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, AR19 hours ago
NWA doctor’s Medicaid billing suspended after fraud allegations
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
State files extensive witness list in infant manslaughter case
Rogers, AR11 hours ago
Fort Smith Police warn against phone call hoax
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
UAFS hosts National Museum of Women in Arts exhibition
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
A look inside War Eagle Cavern’s expansion, historic discovery
Rogers, AR9 hours ago
Turn Key Health files response in suit over Sebastian County inmate’s death
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy