Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Fire chief says loud boom over weekend ‘nothing to worry about’

By Nadine Grimley,

11 days ago

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A failed boiler tank explosion was to blame for a loud noise Saturday afternoon. The boom was heard by hundreds, if not thousands of people miles away from where it originated. The company that owns the boiler tank says it’s now operating normally.

It was business as usual on Monday at Cleveland-Cliffs’ Warren coke plant, but around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, a loud boom was captured on home surveillance cameras. One such camera was Darrin Cannon’s on the West Side of Youngstown.

Youngstown police investigating I-680 shooting

“Because Warren is actually pointing in the other direction, it just basically echoed off my house. It was more pronounced back here,” he said.

Cannon says he thought it could have been an earthquake or an explosion nearby. He was surprised when he learned it came from about 12 miles away.

“I thought it was so close that it had to been not even a mile away, if that. I was like, no way Warren, you got to be kidding me,” he said.

One person reported hearing it in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles away from the plant.

Warren Township Fire Chief Joe Natali spoke to us on Saturday.

“There’s nothing to worry about. It was, the boiler went but there’s no chemicals to it. All it is is the boiler that helps them run stuff,” Natali said.

Cleveland-Cliffs says no employees were hurt and the facility is operating normally with redundant boilers.

