Vote now: Which was the best high school boys basketball play in the country Feb. 10-16?

By Mike Swanson,

11 days ago

The SBLive Sports staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school boys basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

1. Corona Centennial (California)

Aaron McBride rises high and swats dunk attempt out of bounds.

2. Christian Brothers College (Missouri)

Anthony Gause takes a beautiful bounce pass and scores what proves to be the winning basket.

3. Vashon (Missouri)

Cameron Stovall has plenty of time to choose his dunk style, and he goes with the windmill.

4. Bullard (Texas)

Garrett Nuckolls grabs a rebound and sinks a full-court buzzer beater before halftime.

5. Stryker (Ohio)

Jacob Cadwell sidesteps a defender to get open and sinks game-winning buzzer beater.

6. Rutgers Prep (New Jersey)

Jadin Collins throws down a posterizing dunk and then stares down his defender.

7. Gateway Charter (Florida)

Jahmari Johnson hits a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force OT, with Gateway going on to win.

8. Allentown Central Catholic (Pennsylvania)

Jahrel Vigo drives the baseline and throws down a thunderous left-handed dunk.

9. Silverado (Nevada)

Jake Wohl zigzags through the defense and hits an off-balance, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win.

10. Herrin (Illinois)

Jonathan Harrison gladly accepts the defender's contact while throwing down a two-hand jam.

