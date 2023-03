What are the current regulations regarding name, image and likeness in your state?

Harvard-Westlake soccer superstar sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson became Nike's first NIL signings from the high school ranks in April.

Alyssa Thompson, the top pick in January's NWSL Draft and the youngest-ever selection, was SBLive's Southern Section Athlete of the Year in 2021. She burst onto the soccer scene as a freshman at Harvard-Westlake along with playing on the national team circuit, made her first U.S. Women's National Team appearance in October .

California is among the minority of states allowing high school athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness. Oregon's state association started allowing NIL in October , Pennsylvania joined shortly thereafter and Virginia is well on its way .

Ohio is among the majority of states not permitting athletes to NIL profits , while some states remain "unclear."

USA Today posted a state-by-state (plus D.C.) list in June of where the country stands on NIL — permitted, not permitted or unclear — among high school athletes.

The list is based on data from the Business of College Sports .