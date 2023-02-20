Conference champs: Lady Pirates run past Gates for FRC title

The Perquimans girls basketball team achieved something Friday night the program had not done in 25 years.

With a 61-38 win over Gates County in a packed gym at Perquimans County High School, the Lady Pirates won regular-season conference and conference tournament titles in the same year for the first time since 1998.

“The girls deserve it,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “It’s been 25 years since it’s been done. I think that’s a big step for this program.”

Perquimans, 21-2 and unbeaten in the Four Rivers Conference, faced a No. 2 Lady Red Barons (13-11) team that had given them a good game in their first matchup. Perquimans won 39-35 at Gates in January before the Lady Pirates won the second matchup at home, 64-28, 10 days later.

Early on in the FRC championship game, it looked like Friday’s game was going to mirror the teams’ first matchup more than the second.

Gates scored first — in the middle of six turnovers to begin the game — 1:30 into the contest before Crishya Sellers, assisted by Indya Long, tied the score a minute later. Up until then, the Lady Pirates had missed their first seven shots.

Twenty seconds later, Lailana Harris gave Perquimans its first lead with a triple, but Gates made the next two baskets to take a 6-5 lead halfway through the opening quarter.

Harris eventually tied the game up on a free throw with 2:39 left. Long and J’tia Watson then scored on the next two possessions to give the Lady Pirates a 10-6 lead with 1:55 left.

Moments later, two Harris free throws made the score 12-9, but Gates brought it even at 12-12 thanks to a Semayia Cross basket with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

The second quarter turned into a free-throw game for Perquimans as the Lady Red Barons slipped into bonus and double bonus penalties early on.

In the span of just 67 seconds — from 7:33 left in the quarter to 6:25 — the Lady Pirates sank three of nine foul shot attempts to take a 15-12 lead.

It wasn’t until Jaslyn Holley scored while getting fouled with 5:41 left that either team made field goal in the period. Holley missed her free throw, but the score was 17-12.

Gates had its own potential three-point play its next time down the floor. London Barber made both a bucket and foul shot to cut the lead to two after a Holley floater was good. Gates’ Cross then made a layup to make the score 19-17 with 4:50 left.

That’s when Perquimans really began to take off.

Holley, who scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter, knocked down a triple to give the Lady Pirates a five-point lead. After two Gates misses, Long made two quick-transition baskets and a free throw to stretch the lead to 27-17 with 3:56 left.

Sellers’ basket making the score 29-17 ended a 10-0 run for the Lady Pirates with 3:35 left in the half. Perquimans went into halftime with a 34-21 advantage.

“I felt like we got the ball moving, got out on our break,” Burke said. “We got some easy baskets and got in a little half-court trap to get things going for us.”

Holley knocked down another triple in the Lady Pirates’ first possession of the second half to give Perquimans a 37-21 lead. But the Lady Pirates would fail to connect on their next 11 shots.

In those four-plus minutes, Gates only managed to pull within 37-26, however. A Watson free throw ended the Lady Pirates’ scoring drought with 3:13 left. Sellers, who finished with 13 points, then scored from the floor with an assist from Holley to make it 40-26 with 2:40 left.

Perquimans finished the third quarter with 15 unanswered points, quickly scoring after multiple Lady Red Barons turnovers. The Lady Pirates took a 52-26 lead going into the fourth.

Harris, who was named FRC’s player of the year after the game, finished with 16 points, while Long followed with 10 points.

Perquimans began the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday on a 16-game winning streak.

“It’s a new ball game,” Burke said. “It’s a new season. Records are thrown out. We have to come back to practice (Saturday) and get focused one game at a time.”