Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Finds New Home, Signs With Eastern Conference Contender

By Noah Camras,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sg7jm_0ktw8hdK00

He'll be playing for his hometown team.

On the same day former Laker guard Russell Westbrook found his new home , so too did Patrick Beverley . On Monday, Beverley signed a deal with the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team, to try to help them reach the playoffs in the East. The deal was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Beverley was sent over to the Orlando Magic in the trade that brought back center Mo Bamba . It was expected that Beverley would be released to sign with a contender, and that's exactly what happened.

Beverley will look to make an immediate impact on a Chicago team that currently sits at 26-33 as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for his tenure in LA, it was very rocky, and he was even outspoken about the 'inconsistent' vibes in the locker room . However, Laker fans seemed pretty happy to have their new roster in their dominant win before the All-Star break, and will look to keep that momentum going in the final 23 games of the season.

The Lakers play the Bulls on March 26 at the Crypto.com Arena, and then again on March 29 in Chicago. So they'll get a very good look at their former teammate.

Best of luck to Patrick in Chicago!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bashes Kevin McCarthy after dangerous tape released “putting America in jeopardy”
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Latest On Possible Free Agent Price Tag Of Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James Of Lying About Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers News: LeBron James Spouts Off On Long-Term Right Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Hold Back On Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Offers Conflicting Explanations For Resting Anthony Davis Wednesday
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Lakers News: How Rui Hachimura Feels About LA's Chemistry
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Downgraded For Critical Thunder Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: This Thunder Free Agent Could Be An Excellent Fit In LA This Summer
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Makes Risky Bet On LA
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Lakers Rumors: LA Gearing Up For Playoff Push Sans LeBron James?
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Updates Health Status For Friday's Minnesota Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Why The Pelicans' Losses Are Los Angeles' Gain
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Official Timeline Revealed for LeBron James Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: Fates Of 2 Major LA Players Up In Air Ahead Of Key Minnesota Bout
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Lakers News: LeBron-Less LA Starting 5 Finalized Ahead Of Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Lakers News: How LeBron James Advised Ex-LA Starter About Playing For Hometown Team
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lakers: How LA Managed To Pull Off A Huge Win Without Its Top 3 Scorers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: Yet Another LA Player May Miss Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LA Staggers In Fourth, Drops Winnable Game To Timberwolves
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Lakers Playoff Watch: Huge Friday Night Game Slate For West Play-In Teams
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Lakers News: Odds And Lines For Battle Of Play-In Hopefuls
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Officially Down 3 Starters Against Thunder
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt Already Emerging As High-Impact New Addition
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: 3 Timberwolves Free Agents For LA To Watch
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Unpacks Season-High Night In Oklahoma City
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions for Friday's Must-Win Game Against the Timberwolves
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Lakers Injury News: Final Statuses Revealed for Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder for Friday's Game
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Lifts Star-Free LA To Win Over SGA-Free Thunder
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Playoff Watch: Long-Term LeBron James Injury Puts Postseason Push In Doubt
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy