Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Finds New Home, Signs With Eastern Conference Contender

He'll be playing for his hometown team.

On the same day former Laker guard Russell Westbrook found his new home , so too did Patrick Beverley . On Monday, Beverley signed a deal with the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team, to try to help them reach the playoffs in the East. The deal was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Beverley was sent over to the Orlando Magic in the trade that brought back center Mo Bamba . It was expected that Beverley would be released to sign with a contender, and that's exactly what happened.

Beverley will look to make an immediate impact on a Chicago team that currently sits at 26-33 as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for his tenure in LA, it was very rocky, and he was even outspoken about the 'inconsistent' vibes in the locker room . However, Laker fans seemed pretty happy to have their new roster in their dominant win before the All-Star break, and will look to keep that momentum going in the final 23 games of the season.

The Lakers play the Bulls on March 26 at the Crypto.com Arena, and then again on March 29 in Chicago. So they'll get a very good look at their former teammate.

Best of luck to Patrick in Chicago!