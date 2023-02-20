Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri lawmakers honor fallen Kansas City Officer Muhlbauer

By Heidi Schmidt,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdF3A_0ktw8TE200

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct Tony Luetkemeyer’s title, which chamber of the Missouri Legislature held a moment of silence, and how the event took place.

——-

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers honored a fallen Kansas City, Missouri , police officer in Jefferson City on Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Senate held a moment of silence for Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner, Champ .

Muhlbauer and Champ were killed last week when another driver hit their patrol vehicle near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Plan to honor slain Independence officer introduced by lawmaker

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer , who requested the moment of silence, also tweeted a message to Muhlbauer’s family following the officer’s death last week:

“My prayers go out to the family of @kcpolice Officer James Muhlbauer who passed away, along with his K-9 partner Champ. Officer Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran with the department. I’m grateful for his service and the service of all of our law enforcement officers.”

The visitation and funeral service for both Muhlbauer and Champ will be held Wednesday.

Services will be held at Municipal Auditorium with the public visitation being held from 9:30-11 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will be no graveside services.

Police: One dead after Kansas officer shoots at driver

A pedestrian also died in the crash. Kansas City Police identified him as 52-year-old Jesse Eckes . Funeral services for Eckes have not been publicly announced.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Court documents show Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph before he ran a red light and hit the patrol car.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

