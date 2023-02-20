Educators see post-pandemic school enrollment changes

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Schools nationwide are seeing a dip in public school enrollment in a post-pandemic roll. Recent numbers show that the Commonwealth had a 53% increase in homeschooled students over two years.

Altoona Area School District has 125 students enrolled in homeschooling for the 2022-2023 school year. In the 2021-2022 school year, they had 95 students enrolled. That’s around a 37% increase in a year.

Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Brad Hatch said the district’s numbers are comparable to other larger school districts and state numbers. However, he believes these numbers will be consistent because of the changing forms of education.

“I think education has changed in terms of where the vast majority of students are in-person,” Hatch said. “We now have another viable option educationally that does provide flexibility for families. It is a quality education. In my opinion, we will always see a certain portion of the population that wants or needs a hybrid or cyber model.”

Altoona students have the option of homeschooling or doing their in-house cyber program . Their cyber program allows students to learn from AASD teachers but with more flexible hours.

Hatch said cyber programs are offered at many school districts. He noted that pre and post-pandemic homeschooling numbers suggest that more parents and students are turning away from brick-and-mortar schools. Additionally, in-person learning attendance may never return to pre-pandemic levels because of the many options available.

However, Hatch said students find flexible options beneficial to their learning. He added that the learning option has not lessened the education quality for students.

“I think a lot of students and the feedback we’ve gotten from conversations from students in our in-house program is that they found that type of learning beneficial to them,” Hatch said. “It wasn’t causing them to fall behind. It wasn’t causing them to not experience the same type of education they could if they attended in-person.”

Students may also participate in a homeschooling hybrid model, which allows children to learn both in person and at home learning. Kings Academy in Tyrone launched its hybrid this year and has 53 students.

This hybrid school allows students to do schoolwork at home for a certain time. Then, they spend another portion of time in school learning in person and being taught life skills.

Owner of the Academy, Tracy Verilla, said the school’s goal is for students to be excited about learning and learn at their own pace. She’s getting more inquiries about her school because parents are becoming engaged in their child’s learning.

“I do believe people are homeschooling more and more, but I also think people understand there are many ways to educate your child,” Verilla said. “No way is the wrong way or right way, they have to do what’s best for their family.”

Verilla described their school as a peaceful and welcoming learning environment. They bring in outside experts to teach students activities they may not experience. The hope is students can discover more about what they like and learn a skill.

So far, parents are impressed by the method of students learning at their pace. They see the growth of their child and the “guides” meeting them at their level.

“It’s an independent learner-driven style,” Verilla said. “That means if they are excelling in math, there’s no rooftop. We have second graders who are doing fourth and fifth-grade math. We don’t hold them back, they continue on because they get to go at their own pace. So I’ve seen and heard that parents are happy with that.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Verilla said the plan is to expand up to the eighth-grade level and high school. The school only goes from ages 4 to 12.

Hatch added since multiple options are becoming the new norm, the school will adjust accordingly to the current demands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.