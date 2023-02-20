Sam Peebles announces candidacy for Lynn Haven Commission

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A candidate for Seat one of the Lynn Haven Commission announced his candidacy Monday.

Sam Peebles has lived in Lynn Haven for most of his life. He currently works at the Navy Base as a risk management analyst. He said that experience would be beneficial as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Michael.

He said the city must improve its problems with flooding and spend money wisely.

“We see things like flooding, stillwater,” Peebles said. “I mean, we saw it with the hurricane. You can’t always prevent bad things from happening. But when bad things do happen, you know what to do when they do. And that way you can save money, use your money wisely and get back on track as fast as you possibly can. And right now, Lynn Haven, at least on one side of the city, has a huge issue with flooding.”

Seat one is currently held by Brandon Aldridge, who is not seeking re-election. Lynn Haven residents Joe Brown and Brian Lee Gray are also running for Commission seat one.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.