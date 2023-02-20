Open in App
Lynn Haven, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Sam Peebles announces candidacy for Lynn Haven Commission

By Thomas Shults,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msXIB_0ktw7LjL00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A candidate for Seat one of the Lynn Haven Commission announced his candidacy Monday.

Sam Peebles has lived in Lynn Haven for most of his life. He currently works at the Navy Base as a risk management analyst. He said that experience would be beneficial as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Michael.

Charlie Coram’s Place building new location on Highway 98

He said the city must improve its problems with flooding and spend money wisely.

HCSO arrests five people on drug and gun charges

“We see things like flooding, stillwater,” Peebles said. “I mean, we saw it with the hurricane. You can’t always prevent bad things from happening. But when bad things do happen, you know what to do when they do. And that way you can save money, use your money wisely and get back on track as fast as you possibly can. And right now, Lynn Haven, at least on one side of the city, has a huge issue with flooding.”

Seat one is currently held by Brandon Aldridge, who is not seeking re-election. Lynn Haven residents Joe Brown and Brian Lee Gray are also running for Commission seat one.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lynn Haven, FL newsLocal Lynn Haven, FL
Candidates speak out at Lynn Haven forum
Lynn Haven, FL1 day ago
Feds say Lynn Haven defendant contacted witnesses
Lynn Haven, FL1 day ago
Hearing sets the stage for Lynn Haven corruption trial
Lynn Haven, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
American Legion honors Panama City’s finest
Panama City, FL3 hours ago
Billy Rader announces re-election bid for Panama City Commission
Panama City, FL3 days ago
PCBPD adds six K-9s to the department
Panama City Beach, FL9 hours ago
Southport Elementary hosts Celebration of Learning event
Southport, FL1 day ago
Panama City leaders push business tax exemption
Panama City, FL10 hours ago
City of Lynn Haven introducing new app
Lynn Haven, FL3 days ago
Movement in the revitalization of St. Andrew School
Panama City, FL3 days ago
PCPD adds K-9 to the force
Panama City, FL9 hours ago
Arnold to host 14th annual FL-USA Softball Challenge
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Pitching masterpiece: Gill tosses six-inning no-hitter
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Student’s artwork displayed in Lynn Haven to wrap up Black History Month
Lynn Haven, FL3 days ago
Downtown Panama City streets are getting a splash of color
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Pet Adoption Option: June
Panama City, FL1 day ago
UPDATE: Search for sports memorabilia thieves continues
Panama City, FL1 day ago
A taste of Scotland in Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Local bars and nightclubs working with law enforcement for Spring Break
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Panama City Beach Spring Break laws in effect
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Rabid raccoon confirmed in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Woman indicted in Dothan double murder case
Dothan, AL2 days ago
Organized crime heist targets Bay County businesses
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Mosley comes from behind to down Bozeman at home
Bozeman, MT3 days ago
A dangerous Walton County intersection is getting traffic lights
Freeport, FL3 days ago
Franklin County falls to No. 1 Williston in Final Four
Williston, FL2 days ago
Emerald Coast Boat Show returns to Pier Park
Panama City Beach, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy