East Lansing, MI
MSU students rally at Capitol for gun reform

By Nate SalazarSkyler Ashley,

11 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of Michigan State University students gathered in front of the Capitol on Monday to call on legislators to pass what they say are common sense gun laws.

Legislation supported by the student group include red flag laws, safe storage requirements and universal background checks.

“Hold people accountable for the things happening, not just ask for thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers are not enough, they’ve never been enough,” said MSU student Alissa Hakim.

Students lined up and sat as if they were in a school shooting drill. In their hands were posters with messages for lawmakers.

“It’s a little bit disappointing that we the students are the people that have to speak up to make change. But if no ones going to do it, we are going to do it. We are demanding change. We need change,” said MSU student Gabrielle Bain, who spoke at the event.

Republican lawmakers argue that it’s not about introducing new laws, rather last week’s shooting was a failure to enforce laws already on the books.

But some are open to hearing what kind of legislation Democrats have proposed.

“For us to be out here — talking, screaming, crying right in front of them — I would hope that all of these regulations that they are starting to write up, and hoping to pass, actually do make it through,” Hakim said.

