Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Study: 1 in 5 kids have disordered eating habits

By Jack Baudoin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0xW5_0ktw3OEg00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A study found that more than 1 in 5 children and adolescents have shown signs of disordered eating.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics analyzed over 30 studies from 16 counties. It found that 22% of kids between the ages of 6-18 exhibited signs of disordered eating.

Signs can include distorted self-image, strict dietary rules and scrutinizing how much one exercises in relation to eating. These behaviors can progress over time and lead to a person being diagnosed with an eating disorder.

The researchers compiled data by utilizing a widely used questionnaire to screen for eating disorders. They found that girls, older adolescents and those with a higher body mass index (BMI) show the signs at the highest rate.

One of the study’s authors encouraged parents to look out for signs of disordered eating in their children, as well as to get professional help as soon as possible if they notice these behaviors.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Is it better to flush or throw away toilet paper?
Rockford, IL16 hours ago
The only Synchronized Swimming in the Stateline
Rockford, IL6 hours ago
Why is it so cold in my office?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
True love match: Stillman Fire Chief donates a kidney to save his wife
Stillman Valley, IL10 hours ago
How to properly adjust your rearview mirrors to eliminate blind spots
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford featured on new episode of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’
Rockford, IL18 hours ago
Is it smart to keep Impact fees in Belvidere?
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Synchronized Swimming Show at Guilford High School
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford Public Schools introduce board candidates
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Will I get an extra paycheck in March?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Scales Mound survives Fulton; advances to NIU Super-Sectional
Lanark, IL4 hours ago
Should I use my parking brake every time I park my car?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Police searching for two women in connection with Rockford carjacking, shooting
Rockford, IL2 days ago
‘Overtime’ March 3, 2023
Rockford, IL2 hours ago
ComEd preparing for potential winter storm across northern Illinois this Friday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Rockford man was cooking meth in his garage, caused explosion, police say
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Stellantis becomes latest company to move out of Illinois
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL2 days ago
Car crashes into Machesney Park home
Machesney Park, IL2 days ago
Images of the high school basketball season in the Rockford Region
Rockford, IL3 hours ago
Stolen gun, drugs found during Rockford traffic stop, police say
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Loves Park woman arrested after driving her car into a house
Loves Park, IL1 day ago
Rollover crash causes delays on US 20 in Rockford
Rockford, IL2 days ago
eBay sales over $600 must be reported to the IRS in 2023
Rockford, IL17 hours ago
Machesney Park to get $500K to move residents away from Rock River flood zone
Machesney Park, IL1 day ago
Stellantis takes Illinois Jeep plant offline to invest in EV production in Indiana
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Rockford man, convicted of selling stolen guns, sentenced on new gun charge
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Boylan celebrates Netavia Wickson’s state wrestling championship
Rockford, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy