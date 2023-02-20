Open in App
Rockford, IL
Parents may overuse fever-reducing medication, poll finds

By Jack Baudoin,

11 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many parents give their children fever-reducing medication when it may not be needed, according to a poll by Mott Children’s Hospital.

One in three parents said that they would give their child medicine for a low-grade fever of 100.4 degrees or lower. One in two would use medicine for a fever between 100.4 and 101.9.

Pediatricians said that these medications might keep their child comfortable, but unnecessary usage can postpone the diagnosis of what is causing the fever by masking symptoms.

