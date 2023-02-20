Open in App
Virginia State
West Virginia State Police under investigation for alleged theft, sexual assault

By Mark Curtis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0lNK_0ktw1Aww00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A major investigation focusing on the West Virginia State Police is underway.

The investigation was launched after a five-page anonymous letter was sent to Governor Jim Justice (R-WV), Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a host of state lawmakers.

The most serious allegations include sexual assaults, thefts, and damage to state-owned property at the state police academy. Other accusations include a hidden camera in the women’s locker room, misuse of taxpayer funds and some troopers billing for overtime they did not work.

The allegations are especially concerning to delegates who used to work in law enforcement.

“When these allegations are made, they are taken very seriously. There is an investigation being conducted. We are grateful for that,” Del. Mike Honaker (R-Greenbrier) said, who is a retired Virginia State Trooper.

“I think first and foremost, let’s get the investigation over with and see where it goes,” Del. David Kelly (R-Doddridge) said who once served as county sheriff. “It is very concerning to me as well as it is to everybody else. But also I don’t want to cast aspersions on boots-on-the-ground troopers. These guys are great guys and gals. They work hard.”

Fearing retaliation by State Police, the author of the letter did not sign it. Governor Justice has acknowledged the investigation, which is being done by the department of homeland security.

It’s estimated the investigation will take two or three more months to complete.

Access to neighborhood restored for Mingo County residents displaced in mudslide

Governor Justice says overall, he remains confident in the West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

