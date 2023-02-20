Jamall Emmers: 'They know who I am now' after upset of Khusein Askhabov at UFC Fight Night 219

LAS VEGAS – Jamall Emmers beat Khusein Askhabov with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 219 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Emmers, who pulled off an upset and handed 2-1 favorite Askhabov his first loss.

Khusein Askhabov vs. Jamall Emmers

Result: Jamall Emmers def. Khusein Askhabov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Updated records: Emmers (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Askhabov (23-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Emmers nearly doubled up on Askhabov in total strikes at 79-40.

Emmers on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Jamall Emmers kicks Khusein Askhabov of Russia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“The game plan worked perfect. Like, everything we drilled and everything my coaches told me what was going to happen happened, so everything went perfect. Not too many surprises. He fought a little harder than we expected, but I knew we’ll have him towards the second and third round. It’ll be my fight. He started to break, and I felt them. I felt like I could fight five rounds. I feel great. So I’m glad the fight went the way it went.”

Emmers on feeling no pressure

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 18: (R-L) Khusein Askhabov of Russia punches Jamall Emmers in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“It was no pressure. He came in with the hype – he’s undefeated, big following back home. I believe they hyped up the guy. So it was no pressure for me. Like, he had millions of followers. Nobody knows who I am. They know who I am now.”

Emmers on what he wants next

“I just want to fight whoever I need to fight to get to where I need to be. everybody’s in the way in my division, it’s only one goal, and that’s to be world champion. So whoever I got to fight, I got to fight.

“It’ll be a dream come true (if I can fight in Miami). That’s something I always dreamed about doing, just being able to fight back home. It’s been a while since I’ve been there. I’ve been on this journey trying to be a better martial artist, and I had to take a lot of time away just to do that. So even if somebody falls out, I’m willing to pick up that spot”

To hear more from Emmers, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

