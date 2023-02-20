Medical cannabis sales begin in Mendenhall

MENDENHALL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry continues to grow.

Dabbs Dispensary on Simpson Highway 469 in Mendenhall began selling medical cannabis products on Monday.

Dabbs is currently selling sativa, indica and hybrid cannabis products. A special software will determine which strain is best for each customer.

The dispensary’s owners believe the legalization of medical cannabis will help save lives.

“We had one lady who has severe back pain, and they can’t even walk throughout the day. She says this is going to help her for the next two weeks where she can actually perform normal duties throughout life. So, it just feels good to be able to help people,” said Tony Wallace, an owner.

“I’m a combat veteran myself and cannabis has actually relieved so much pain from that. So, that’s the reason why I got into it, to support the vets going through the same thing,” said Bobby Britton, an owner.

“This is the best decision Mississippi could have made to get people off these harmful opioids with their bad side effects. With cannabis you’re not going to have those effects,” said Bill Johnson, the general manager of the store.

Dabbs Dispensary is selling pre-rolls, singles and five packs. They hope to soon begin selling cannabis gummies.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.