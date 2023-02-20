Open in App
Mendenhall, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Medical cannabis sales begin in Mendenhall

By Brandon Raines,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMvj7_0ktvzgOk00

MENDENHALL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry continues to grow.

Dabbs Dispensary on Simpson Highway 469 in Mendenhall began selling medical cannabis products on Monday.

Dabbs is currently selling sativa, indica and hybrid cannabis products. A special software will determine which strain is best for each customer.

The dispensary’s owners believe the legalization of medical cannabis will help save lives.

Little Tokyo to open in old Barrelhouse location

“We had one lady who has severe back pain, and they can’t even walk throughout the day. She says this is going to help her for the next two weeks where she can actually perform normal duties throughout life. So, it just feels good to be able to help people,” said Tony Wallace, an owner.

“I’m a combat veteran myself and cannabis has actually relieved so much pain from that. So, that’s the reason why I got into it, to support the vets going through the same thing,” said Bobby Britton, an owner.

“This is the best decision Mississippi could have made to get people off these harmful opioids with their bad side effects. With cannabis you’re not going to have those effects,” said Bill Johnson, the general manager of the store.

Dabbs Dispensary is selling pre-rolls, singles and five packs. They hope to soon begin selling cannabis gummies.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
How to apply for Jackson water bill relief
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Clinton mayor talks crime, taxes, sewer infrastructure
Clinton, MS12 hours ago
Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 3-5
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jackson councilman questions water bill program
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
Clinton residents vote against sale of medical marijuana
Clinton, MS2 days ago
Jackson water debt relief events to be held Thursday
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Living Local: March 3, 2023
Jackson, MS17 hours ago
Countdown to “Stop Trashing Jackson” cleanup is on
Jackson, MS1 day ago
IHL board calls executive session over JSU personnel issue
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference
Jackson, MS1 day ago
NAACP considers legal action against Jackson legislative bills
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
Crews work to remove downed tree at Governor’s Mansion
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Boil water notice issued for 130 Brandon customers
Brandon, MS1 day ago
JSU alumni react to president being placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
Investigation underway into fire that killed man in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS1 day ago
JSU President Thomas Hudson placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS1 day ago
JSU Political Science student named Truman Scholarship finalist
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
State Route 22 in Canton closed after fatal crash
Canton, MS1 day ago
MHP vehicle involved in crash on Raymond Road
Jackson, MS1 day ago
FBI agents seen at Ridgeland building
Ridgeland, MS2 days ago
Three escaped Scott County inmates caught in Newton
Newton, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss women advance to SEC semis, 77-60 over Texas AM
Oxford, MS13 hours ago
Multiple individuals questioned after Richland school receives threat
Richland, MS1 day ago
Jackson woman sentenced for 2018 shooting death of boyfriend
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Police: Driver dies after crashing into Canton building
Canton, MS2 days ago
Three killed, one airlifted after head-on crash near Ellisville
Ellisville, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy