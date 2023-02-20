Open in App
San Luis, AZ
KYMA News 11

San Luis police shot to death

By Abraham Retana,

11 days ago
A San Luis, Mexico Police Commander was shot to death, 10 suspects are behind bars and 4 others are dead

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - The funeral service for Silvio Dominguez was on Sunday.

He was killed on Saturday, February 18 on Obregon Avenue and 22nd Street in San Luis Rio Colorado.

Officers say he police commander was shot at noon and then someone ran him over.

He made it to the hospital but died there.

The killing lead to two other shootouts where four suspects were shot to death.

"There was a shooting between suspects and the police and other law enforcement, four suspects died and another two people were arrested," said San Luis, Mexico Public Information Officer Juan Pedro Morales.

As the investigations continued, another armed group was located by Kino Avenue that police say was also involved in the murder of Dominguez.

"Eight suspects were arrested and seven firearms, magazines and cartridges were seized," said Morales.

San Luis residents say they live in fear because of the violence that happens in the city, especially in the downtown area.

"In fact, I live near here and I heard I think that the first gunshot that they began to hear I felt very afraid, very insecure and later on I knew that he was a family policeman of a known mine and that he was a good policeman, that's what everyone said and so you feel sadness, insecurity, fear," said Ivette Castro, a resident of San Luis Rio Colorado.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

