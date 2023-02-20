Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Chiefs’ message for Eric Bieniemy

By Stacey Mickles,

11 days ago
The NFL world was mixed on the news that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy left the team to be the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders last week.

Bieniemy helped lead the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl but then he decided to move on. Before leaving, he orchestrated the development of Patrick Mahomes, who is now the top passer in the game today and a two-time MVP.

Kansas City is naturally devastated by his departure but was gracious in its goodbye note to him.

“10 seasons of leadership, dedication, and greatness. Plus two Lombardi trophies to show for it. Thank you and congratulations, EB,” the team said in a statement.

Bieniemy started working with head coach Andy Reid back in 2013 as his running backs coach and then moved up to offensive coordinator in 2018 when Matt Nagy left to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs’ offense became one of the best, if not the best overall, offense in the AFC, and their dominance behind Mahomes has been impressive.

Chief fans expressed their gratefulness to Biemiemy as well.

Some Chief fans felt that after Andy Reid retires, Bieniemy should be the next head coach of the franchise.

Fans of other NFL teams think that since the Chiefs’ former OC has moved on, they won’t be the same.

We’ll find out next season just how critical Bieniemy was to Kansas City’s success these past four seasons.

{ Kansas City Chiefs }

The post NFL world reacts to Chiefs’ message for Eric Bieniemy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

