OBITUARY: Jerry Franklin Reynolds

JACKSON SPRINGS — Jerry Franklin Reynolds, 66, of Jackson Springs, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst.

Jerry was born March 16, 1956 in Moore County, a son of the late Grover Leigh “Red” and Margaret Allene McQueen Reynolds.

He was a carpenter and electrician by trade, and enjoyed tinkering with his tractor and truck. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Marcus United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Reynolds; and sister, Margaret McInnis.

Surviving are his daughters, Shannon Hearne (Daniel) and Allison Hendrix (Michael); grandchildren, Ben Hearne, Rebecca Locklear, Mary Beth Starnes, Hayden Hendrix and Cameron Hendrix; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Hearne; brother, Bobby Reynolds (Lou); sisters, Barbara Mabe (Michael) and Gail Goins (Howard); and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Marcus United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Hawks officiating.

The family will greet friends from 2–3 p.m. Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe.

Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice.

