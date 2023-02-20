Open in App
Jackson Springs, NC
See more from this location?
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jerry Franklin Reynolds

By Carter Funeral Home,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQQdw_0ktvyiCP00

JACKSON SPRINGS — Jerry Franklin Reynolds, 66, of Jackson Springs, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst.

Jerry was born March 16, 1956 in Moore County, a son of the late Grover Leigh “Red” and Margaret Allene McQueen Reynolds.

He was a carpenter and electrician by trade, and enjoyed tinkering with his tractor and truck. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Marcus United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Reynolds; and sister, Margaret McInnis.

Surviving are his daughters, Shannon Hearne (Daniel) and Allison Hendrix (Michael); grandchildren, Ben Hearne, Rebecca Locklear, Mary Beth Starnes, Hayden Hendrix and Cameron Hendrix; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Hearne; brother, Bobby Reynolds (Lou); sisters, Barbara Mabe (Michael) and Gail Goins (Howard); and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Marcus United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Hawks officiating.

The family will greet friends from 2–3 p.m. Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe.

Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pinehurst, NC newsLocal Pinehurst, NC
3Spine, Inc. opens innovative clinical trial for spine procedure with Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
Pinehurst, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Robert A. Millikan III
Rockingham, NC10 hours ago
OBITUARY: Bruce Wayne Smith
Rockingham, NC10 hours ago
OBITUARY: Peggy Odom Nash Kellar
Wadesboro, NC14 hours ago
OBITUARY: Herbert Wayland Wiggins Jr.
Monroe, NC14 hours ago
OBITUARY: Thomas William Brooks Sr.
Hamlet, NC2 days ago
OBITUARY: Walter Lee Greene
Rockingham, NC2 days ago
OBITUARY: Cynthia T. Royster
Hoffman, NC2 days ago
OBITUARY: Angela Spencer Baldwin
Eagle Springs, NC4 days ago
OBITUARY: Danny Lee Robinson Jr.
Bennettsville, SC6 days ago
‘Smoke on the Mountain’ returns to Ansonia Theatre
Wadesboro, NC3 days ago
OBITUARY: Michael Andrew Goodwin
Cordova, NC8 days ago
OBITUARY: Dianne Smith
Hamlet, NC8 days ago
OBITUARY: Mary ‘Kitty’ Crawford Bunn Pegram
Rockingham, NC6 days ago
OBITUARY: Melton Ellerby
Rockingham, NC8 days ago
HONOR ROLL: West Rockingham Elementary
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
HONOR ROLL: Rockingham Middle School
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann Stuart
Rockingham, NC8 days ago
OBITUARY: Clenell Covington
Rockingham, NC8 days ago
Habitat for Humanity dedicates another home in Hamlet’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hamlet, NC2 days ago
Fayetteville Pie Company Announces it Will Close This Week
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
FAMILY TRADITION: Bynums answer call from farmer to first responder
Albemarle, NC2 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Officials seek missing North Carolina girl after she vanished 3 weeks ago
Red Springs, NC4 days ago
Subs sowing seeds at Hamlet Middle
Hamlet, NC4 days ago
Richmond County, municipalities awarded $12.4 million for water infrastructure improvements
Hamlet, NC3 days ago
Richmond Community Theatre seeking cast, crew for upcoming production
Rockingham, NC3 days ago
Willow Spring assistant principal charged with DWI in Apex, principal confirms
Apex, NC4 days ago
Elementary school teacher killed in crash after driver runs stop sign in Graham, troopers say
Graham, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy