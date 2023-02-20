Tankathon Standings: Top NBA Draft Odds Could be Up for Grabs

As we near the home stretch of the season, the league’s worst will turn on the burners in the race for Victor Wembanyama.

As we near the home stretch of the season, the league’s worst will turn on the burners in the race for the No. 1 pick and French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Year after year, the teams near the bottom resort to developmental lineups post-All-Star break, which often isn’t the best product but does secure better draft odds. We’ll undoubtedly see even more teams join the fight for draft odds as more playoff spots are secured.

Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

1. Houston Rockets, 13-45

The worst team in the NBA currently, both by eye test and record, the Rockets have long had the top odds.

But they’re not out of the woods just yet. Their current product isn’t great, but with firepower like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and more, they’ll be a good deal better than lineups that others will roll out soon.

If they don’t commit along with the rest group to less-than-ideal lineups, they could easily be ousted for the top odds.

2. San Antonio Spurs, 14-45

San Antonio’s rookies, primarily Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham, have really started to heat up soon.

It won’t go far in the ways of legitimate wins, but the young core could win a sneaky amount of games to end the season.

At the end of the day, you likely take the development of your youngest players, even at the expense of draft percentages.

3. Detroit Pistons, 15-44

The Pistons currently hold the outright third-worst record in the NBA. And are my odds-on favorite to snag the worst record in the NBA by season’s end.

They can really lean into the development of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, who have both been promising but won’t necessarily contribute to wining basketball at this point in their career, especially without solid pieces around them.

It’s been a slightly demoralizing season for Detroit and leaving with anything other than a top three-to-five draft pick won’t feel worth the struggles of the season.

4. Charlotte Hornets, 17-43

5. Orlando Magic, 24-35

6. Indiana Pacers, 26-34

7. Chicago Bulls, 26-33

8. Los Angeles Lakers, 27-32

9. Toronto Raptors, 28-31

T10. Portland Trail Blazers, 28-30

T10. Washington Wizards, 28-30

12. Utah Jazz, 29-31

13. Oklahoma City Thunder, 28-29

14. Atlanta Hawks, 29-30

Mock Tankathon Spin in accordance with the Draft Digest consensus Big Board :

1. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

3. Indiana Pacers: Brandon Miller, Alabama

4. Charlotte Hornets: Amen Thompson, G League Ignite

5. San Antonio Spurs: Jarace Walker, Houston

6. Detroit Pistons: Cam Whitmore, Villanova

7. Orlando Magic: Ausar Thompson, G League Ignite

8. Orlando Magic (via Bulls): Keyonte George, Baylor

9. Toronto Raptors: Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Anthony Black, Arkansas

11. Washington Wizards: Cason Wallace, Kentucky

12. Utah Jazz: Jett Howard, Michigan

13. Oklahoma City Thunder: Gradey Dick, Kansas

14. Golden State Warriors: GG Jackson, South Carolina

