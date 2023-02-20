These new businesses and developments are headed for Maricopa

Christ’s Church of the Valley received its permit to construct a church at 19475 N. Porter Road, at a cost of $7,566,258.

Home @ Maricopa Apartments will begin work on two projects at 17645 N. Porter Road: The initial five-story residential building will cost $9,742,445 and a clubhouse on the property will be constructed for $973,786. Both projects will be built by Sam Construction Group LLC for owner Sam MC I LLC.

A 2,176-square-foot concessions and restroom building at Park at the Lakes in Rancho El Dorado . will be built by Haydon Building Corp. Land for the fields was donated to the city by Lakes developer METRO RED-1 LLC, Meritage Homes of Arizona and the Rancho El Dorado Phase III Homeowners Association. The development agreement states the HOA dedicated the site to the city, which will develop and maintain the park and ballfields. Metro and Meritage agreed to pre-pay parks and recreation development fees with an $800,000 in-cash contribution to the city for the park.

____________________

CORRECTION

The source of the funding for the concessions and restroom building at Park at the Lakes in Rancho El Dorado was incorrectly identified in an earlier version of this story as well as a similar story on Page 41 of the February InMaricopa magazine. Developer METRO RED-1 LLC and Meritage Homes of Arizona made the in-cash contribution for the park.

____________________

Homestead North will build a 1,054-square-foot, metal shade structure at 20663 N. Wilford Ave. at a cost of $11,594, the work being done by Shade N Net of Arizona, Inc.

A fire access gate will be added at 18128 N. Toledo Ave. in Tortosa with installation done by Sargon Masonry Construction LLC.

Owner Paragon Hampton Edison will begin work on eight duplexes at Hampton Edison , 45305 W. Edison Road at a cost of $2,138,367. There will be five two-bedroom units (10 dwellings) and three one-bedrooms (six dwellings), all of which will be a single story. The one-bedroom units will be 645 square feet and the two-bedrooms will be 1,020 square feet. Work is being done by Beckshar Diamond Commercial LLC.

The REV@Porter duplexes at 17805 N. Porter Road will add 11 units at a cost of $3,017,851. Sodella Construction Inc. will build two 782-square-foot duplexes with one bedroom each and another nine that feature both a one-bedroom and two-bedroom unit. The two-bedrooms will be 1,093 square feet each. All buildings will be single story. Owner ERV Porter LLC is contracting the work.

Hampton Edison will build 17 new single-family homes for rent at 45305 W. Edison Road at a cost of $2,933,429. There will be 10 two-bedroom units of 1,028 square feet each and seven three-bedrooms with 1,292 square feet. All the units are a single story. Work will be done by Beckshar Diamond Commercial LLC.

Innovation Village @ West Maricopa will build 10 detached, single-story homes for rent at a cost of $1,576,350. The two-bedroom units will each span 1,012 square feet and have a private patio. T&K Contracting LLC will do the work for owner Maricopa 35 LLC.

REV@Porter will build 11 single-story, single-family homes for rent at 17805 N. Porter Road. There will be eight two-bedroom units of 1,106 square feet at three, three-bedrooms of 1,291 square feet of which will be a single story. The $1.96 million project will be built by Sodella Construction Inc. for EVR Porter LLC.

