TVLine

Barbara Bosson, Emmy-Nominated Actress on Hill Street Blues, Dead at 83

By Rebecca Iannucci,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd37u_0ktvvxaN00

Actress Barbara Bosson , who earned five Emmy nominations for her work on Hill Street Blues , has died. She was 83.

Bosson’s son, Jesse Bochco, announced her passing via Instagram on Sunday. “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at,” he wrote. “When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama.”

On NBC’s police drama Hill Street Blues , co-created by Bosson’s then-husband Steven Bochco, Bosson co-starred for six seasons as Fay Furillo, the ex-wife of Daniel J. Travanti’s protagonist, Frank Furillo. For five consecutive years, she received a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the role.

Bosson also scored an Emmy nod for the ABC legal drama Murder One — another collaboration with Bochco; the pair ultimately divorced in 1997 — where she played Deputy District Attorney Miriam Grasso. She and Bochco also worked together on the ABC dramedy Hooperman (where she portrayed the boss of John Ritter’s title character) and on the short-lived musical police drama Cop Rock (where she played Mayor Louise Plank).

The actress’ TV credits also included episodes of L.A. Law, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, NYPD Blue and Murder, She Wrote , among others.

