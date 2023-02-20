Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
News 12

New push to ban most 'noncompete' agreements in Connecticut

By John Craven,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XTpP_0ktvvwhe00

State lawmakers are again considering a ban on most noncompete agreements. The contracts prevent workers from leaving a job and taking confidential trade secrets to a competitor, but critics say some companies are using them to trap employees in lower wage jobs like restaurant work and hair styling.

One Fairfield County pest control worker named Dylan spent $30,000 – his entire yearly salary – fighting a five-year noncompete with his old boss.

“So I had to hire an attorney,” he said. “It was very expensive.”

Recently, Dylan and his attorney urged the legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee to sharply limit noncompete agreements. The legislation would limit them to workers earning more than $93,600 per year – or "exempt" employees like managers. All noncompetes would expire after one year.

Dylan’s attorney, Josh Goodbaum, told lawmakers that nearly every industry is now forcing employees to sign them.

“I have talked with employees who work in the mechanic industry or the auto body industry – you know, fixing dents in cars, painting cars,” Goodbaum said. “They say, ‘I've got a noncompete and I don't know if I can take another job.’ And I say – I read the noncompete and I talk to them and I give them general principles of law, and then I say, ‘Yeah, I'm not really sure. Let's maybe go to court and try and find out.’”

But employers argue that they need noncompetes.

“Noncompete agreements and exclusivity agreements provide critical protections for insurance companies and other businesses,” said Brooke Foley with the Insurance Association of Connecticut.

On Thursday, the labor committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote. Republicans said it “eviscerates” noncompete agreements.

“There are industries that can only survive if the employers are allowed to protect their assets in a certain contractual arrangement with the people that they employ,” said state Sen. Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott). “What I think is missing from this conversation is the value of these agreements in the real world. They do perform a service.”

Dylan said a simple "nondisclosure" or "nonsolicitation" agreement would have worked in his case.

“There's definitely a balance they could strike up between protecting their clients and their interests, versus just having these overreaching things that, you know, really cripple people that are just trying to work,” he said.

The legislation now heads to the Connecticut House of Representatives. Although lawmakers banned noncompete agreements for broadcast news workers a decade ago, previous attempts to expand the ban have failed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
‘They cannot go to the bathroom.’ Connecticut warehouse workers call for more protections
North Haven, CT1 day ago
2 spelling champs from Bridgeport head to statewide spelling bee competition
Bridgeport, CT12 hours ago
2 Bridgeport students head to West Hartford for Connecticut Spelling Bee
Bridgeport, CT17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Public hospital nurses demand equal pay in rally
New York City, NY21 hours ago
City Council holds hearing on how agencies are spending over $400 million budget to aid migrants
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Bronx woman in need of kidney reaches dire crossroads as nearly 90,000 sit on waiting lists nationwide
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
Opponents protest Penn Station revitalization proposal
Manhattan, NY15 hours ago
Social worker dedicates her life to the safety of Brooklyn children
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Brookhaven Town calls on MTA to replace Port Jefferson LIRR bridge built in 1906
Brookhaven, NY9 hours ago
Nurse accused of raping inmate at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility
Bedford Hills, NY11 hours ago
New initiative brings sustainable biotechnology to NYC
New York City, NY8 hours ago
St. James residents fight to preserve former Bull Run Farm from proposed development plan
Smithtown, NY7 hours ago
Greenwich American Red Cross marks Red Cross Month but blood donations still down in Connecticut, group says
Greenwich, NY22 hours ago
Donation drive for victims of earthquake in Turkey held at United Muslim Association facility in Dix Hills
Dix Hills, NY7 hours ago
Judge denies probation program for NY man accused of killing Ridgefield dogs
Ridgefield, CT2 days ago
New NYPD stats reveal crime on the decline in NYC
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Anti-gun violence advocate killed in shooting during police encounter in Paterson
Paterson, NJ7 hours ago
Yonkers police, city officials unveil new plan to help curb shoplifting
Yonkers, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy