Nursing students demand credit for education after state closes Stone Academy

Students of the former Stone Academy held a rally after the school's abrupt closing last week.

Nursing students hoping to get credit for their education gathered at the academy's East Hartford campus.

The Connecticut Office of Higher Education closed Stone Academy after discovering questionable passing rates, teachers who were not properly qualified and insufficient attendance records.

Students feel the work they put in is not being recognized. They are demanding a teach-out plan from Stone Academy to make sure they complete the nursing program.