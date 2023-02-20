Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Brooklyn family promises justice in killing of DeAndre Matthews

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nauFW_0ktvvt3T00

On February 7, the late DeAndre Matthews' mother, Danielle, realized her son was missing.

Matthews borrowed his mother's car the day before, and Danielle Matthews tracked the vehicle down to 1600 Troy Avenue.

"When I located my vehicle, my vehicle was burnt," said Danielle. "There was no signs of my son."

Police found DeAndre Matthews' body about five minutes away from the address on freight tracks in Flatbush - the body was burned, with a gunshot wound in the head.

The NYPD has not been able to confirm the number of suspects they are searching for. Details surrounding the homicide investigation have been limited.

Matthews was a grandson, son, and brother. At just 19 years old, Matthews was the first one in his family to go to college. He worked two jobs and attended SUNY-Binghamton, majoring in criminal justice.

"He was a funny kid, he was a sweet kid," said Danielle. "DeAndre would try to find the good in everyone...and I believe that was his downfall."

Currently, the DeAndre's family has no closure, but they're certain justice will come.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
Charges downgraded for Brooklyn man accused in Glen Cove Mansion shooting
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Police: Man wanted for punching woman multiple times in the face in Brooklyn train
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
FBI identifies suspects in organized crime extortion-turned-murder scheme linked to Ellenville
Ellenville, NY9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anti-gun violence advocate killed in shooting during police encounter in Paterson
Paterson, NJ5 hours ago
New NYPD stats reveal crime on the decline in NYC
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Thieves on notice: 3 suspects arrested since new initiative to combat shoplifting in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY10 hours ago
Police: Man shot in the head at Bronx gas station; suspect on the loose
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Search continues for suspects in Paterson shooting of NJ state trooper
Paterson, NJ18 hours ago
Police: 4 men from NYC arrested for AT&T robbery in Monroe
Monroe, NY1 day ago
West Babylon native killed in North Carolina laid to rest in Huntington Station
Huntington Station, NY7 hours ago
Police: Elmont man charged with murder in strangulation death of woman found behind South Hempstead dumpste
Elmont, NY11 hours ago
Paterson swears in first Latino police chief in department's history
Paterson, NJ7 hours ago
Police: Spring Valley resident faces robbery charges
Spring Valley, NY12 hours ago
State trooper shot in Paterson released from hospital; suspect arrested in South Carolina
Paterson, NJ5 hours ago
Officials: At least 3 wanted in connection to shooting of state trooper, 1 in custody
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Getaway vehicle used by suspects who stole car with child inside in Eastchester found in NJ
Eastchester, NY20 hours ago
Ex-NYPD officer charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty in Goshen
Goshen, NY1 day ago
Slain Sayreville council member to be laid to rest Saturday
Sayreville, NJ5 hours ago
Headlines: Newburgh bus stabbing, Operation Final Blow, senior living complex fire
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Orange County DA: Man faces 10 years for Newburgh bus stabbing
Newburgh, NY2 days ago
Nurse accused of raping inmate at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility
Bedford Hills, NY9 hours ago
Drone helps Clarkstown PD find missing teen with autism
Clarkstown, NY11 hours ago
Central Islip woman sentenced to 25 years to life for killing friend in attempt to gain ownership of home
Central Islip, NY1 day ago
Suspect in stabbing aboard NJ Transit bus wanted by police
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Police: Bridgeport man arrested for multiple burglaries in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT7 hours ago
Exclusive: State police superintendent speaks to News 12 following trooper shooting; suspect in custody
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Social worker dedicates her life to the safety of Brooklyn children
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
Police: 4 people busted for breaking into vehicles in Wantagh
Wantagh, NY2 days ago
Orange County DA: Chester man faces multiple charges following ghost gun arrest
Chester, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy