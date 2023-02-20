Brooklyn family promises justice in killing of DeAndre Matthews

On February 7, the late DeAndre Matthews' mother, Danielle, realized her son was missing.

Matthews borrowed his mother's car the day before, and Danielle Matthews tracked the vehicle down to 1600 Troy Avenue.

"When I located my vehicle, my vehicle was burnt," said Danielle. "There was no signs of my son."

Police found DeAndre Matthews' body about five minutes away from the address on freight tracks in Flatbush - the body was burned, with a gunshot wound in the head.

The NYPD has not been able to confirm the number of suspects they are searching for. Details surrounding the homicide investigation have been limited.

Matthews was a grandson, son, and brother. At just 19 years old, Matthews was the first one in his family to go to college. He worked two jobs and attended SUNY-Binghamton, majoring in criminal justice.

"He was a funny kid, he was a sweet kid," said Danielle. "DeAndre would try to find the good in everyone...and I believe that was his downfall."

Currently, the DeAndre's family has no closure, but they're certain justice will come.