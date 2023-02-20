‘Back to the Future’ Stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson Reunite

Thirty-seven years have nothing on the original Back to the Future gang.

Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd , Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson all reunited over the weekend at FAN EXPO Portland.

Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines-McFly in the film trilogy, took to social media on Saturday to share photos with her former co-stars. “Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “So many fun fan moments too.”

Included in her Instagram carousel were videos of her reconnecting with Lloyd, who starred as Dr. Emmett Brown in the cult-classic franchise, and Wilson, who played Biff Tannen.

“Look who’s here, look what the cat dragged in,” Thompson said of Lloyd in one video as she’s embraced by the Who Framed Roger Rabbit actor.

In another video, the actress said, “My favorite, favorite guy ever,” to Wilson. He responds, “I love this lady. It’s so great to see you. It’s so fabulous,” before the duo engages in some banter, where Thompson asks, “I’m a butthead, right?” – one of Biff’s typical insults from the films.

Wilson then embodies his character, playfully asking, “Hello, anybody home?” as he knocks on the actress’s head. Before the clip ends, Wilson gives Thompson a kiss on the forehead.

The original Back to the Future , directed by Robert Zemeckis, premiered in 1985 and kicked off the massively successful trilogy, with Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990.