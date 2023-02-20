Angels News: Phil Nevin Reveals Potential Top 4 of Starting Lineup for 2023 Season

Is the top of the lineup already set?

For the first time in a long time, the Los Angeles Angels have an embarrassment of riches in their lineup. Between 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani , three-time MVP Mike Trout and a fully healthy Anthony Rendon , there are high hopes for the Halos this season. Add in a breakout Taylor Ward , a healthy Jared Walsh and the new additions of Hunter Renfroe , Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury , and there's a lot to be excited about in Anaheim.

With all these good players, the biggest challenge for manager Phil Nevin is fitting them all into a lineup. All these guys are good enough to hit at the top of the lineup, however, Nevin has to decide who's going to be where. And on Monday, he gave a first indication of what his lineup could look like.

The lineup would leadoff with the right-handed Ward, who be followed by another righty in Trout. Then, a lefty in Ohtani at the three-hole, followed be the power-hitting right-handed Rendon in the four spot.

That's as far as Nevin shared for now, but if everyone lived up to their 2023 potential, this would be as scary a top four as any in baseball.

Ward, Trout and Ohtani were all finalists for the All-MLB First Team last season, with Trout and Ohtani making the l ist. As for Rendon, he finally feels healthy, and is ready to have a breakout 2023 season to get his career back on track.

As an opposing pitcher, I would not want to face this top four, especially when everyone is on. So if this is the lineup on Opening Day, then all I have to say is good luck to whoever is starting for the Oakland Athletics.