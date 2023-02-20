‘Physical 100’: Jung Hae-min Says ‘My Heart Was Going to Explode’ in Finale Teaser

Soon Physical 100 will crown a winner for the Netflix series. But first, fans must find out if Jung Hae-min or Yun Sung-bin makes it into the last quest. A new teaser shows Jung getting tired.

Who made it to quest 5 in ‘Physical 100’?

Yun Sung-bin and Jong Hae-min during Sisyphus challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

The teams were split in quest 4, so each teammate played in one of five games. All of the games were inspired by mythology and punishments. In the end, those with the best endurance won.

The Punishment of Atlas had competitors hold a big rock as long as they could. Kim Kang-min, Jo Jin-hyeong, Kim Sik, and Shin Bo mi-rae competed, and Jo won.

The Fire of Prometheus had contestants run an obstacle course until one person took the last torch. Soel Ki-kwan, Miracle, Park Jin-young, and Dustin Nippert competed, and Park won.

The Wings of Icarus had contestants continuously climb up a rope until one person was left. Son Hee-dong, Kim Da-young, Song A-erum, and Kim Mincheol picked that race. Micheol, the mountain climber, won.

The Tail of Ouroboros had everyone run around a track. They tag the person in front of them to eliminate them. The last person running wins. Jeong Han-saem, Cho Jung-myung, Cha Hyun-seung, and Woo Jin-yong ran and Woo won.

The Punishment of Sisyphus had five people push a boulder up a hill repeatedly until one person was left. Choo Sung-hoon, Ma Sun-ho, Yun Sung-bin, and Jung chose this. The episode ended with Yun and Jung continuing the competition.

Jung Hae-min is exhausted in competition against Yun Sung-bin in ‘Physical 100’ teaser

Soon fans will see who is the last finalist in the last quest. The Swoon released a new clip of Yun and Jung continuing to roll their boulder. The rest of the cast cheered them on as they watched.

Yun and Jung continued to be close as they pushed their boulder up the hill. But Yun had a slight edge and made it up the hill first. It looked like Jung started to lose momentum as he had to push it multiple times to get it to the last inch up.

“The rock that I thought was light began to feel heavy,” the cyclist said. “It was exhausting. I felt like my heart was going to explode.”

The competitors took a break and tried to catch their breath. Yun looked very tired. However, once the whistle blew, he sprang into action. So the game will come down to a power of wills, and from the teaser, it looks like Yun is more mentally in the game.

The teaser shows a gold key

The teaser ends by mentioning the final quest. Sadly, there are no images or sounds tipping off what it could entail.

But there is a gold key shown on a podium. This could be a symbol of the 300 million won prize. That is about $236,000. The finale is available on Netflix on Feb. 21.