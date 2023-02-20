Kate Middleton’s Polarizing Gloves at the 2023 BAFTAs Were a Wise Choice, Stylist Says

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton sported a previously-worn Alexander McQueen gown at the 2023 BAFTAs with black velvet gloves.

The gloves divided fans, however, according to a celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, they “complemented” Prince William’s outfit and further showed Kate Middleton as a “fashion icon.”

The Princess of Wales also received praise from the expert for wearing affordable earrings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Divisive among fans, Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTAs look — white gown, velvet gloves, jewelry and all — got a royal fashion expert’s approval. Ahead, why the Princess of Wales’ choice to wear gloves to the ceremony demonstrated the 41-year-old’s “fashion icon” status.

The black gloves Kate Middleton wore to the 2023 BAFTAs ‘elevated’ her look and ‘complemented’ Prince William’s tuxedo

Prince William and Kate made a red carpet appearance at the BAFTAs on Feb. 19. As president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the Prince of Wales, along with the Princess of Wales, has become a fixture at the awards show. So it wasn’t much of a surprise when the pair stepped out the awards show at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Kate recycled a white one-shoulder gown from her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen she’d worn previously. Except for the 2023 BAFTAs she changed the look with a few bold accessories, including black opera gloves and statement earrings.

Regarding the gloves Kate wore, royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder explained how they contrasted the mother of three’s “soft and feminine look.”

“They not only elevated what could have been a very soft and feminine look into something far more sultry, the monochrome effect perfectly complementing the all-black outfit of Prince William as they walked past the rows of paparazzi,” Holder said (via Newsweek).

Furthermore, Kate once again solidified herself as a “fashion icon” with the risky style choice.

“The decision to employ one of the more avant-garde trends from the fashion world (opera gloves, despite being all over the runways, have not really filtered down to the mainstream) firmly reinforces Kate’s status as an enduring international fashion icon,” Holder continued, noting the “perfect timing” with the end of London Fashion Week.

Kate stuck to an oft-worn silhouette at the 2023 BAFTAs

Although alterations were made to Kate’s McQueen gown — Express reported flower petals on the left shoulder were replaced with long, flowy fabric — the royal didn’t stray much from her usual gowns, according to Holder.

“Kate positively floated down the red carpet in a dreamy white Alexander McQueen creation,” she said, noting the gown “held little surprises in terms of silhouette.”

“Kate was true to form, accentuating her slender waist with a belt, the softly billowing A line balancing out her slightly broader shoulders, and all the ‘fashion action’ happening on her top half as usual,” the celebrity stylist explained.

“For this occasion, the princess selected a striking asymmetrical shape, showing off her delicate décolletage, her hair simply swept neatly off her shoulders for full effect,” Holder added. “This is, however, where the ‘traditional’ Kate Middleton ended.”

$30 earrings made Kate Middleton’s BAFTAs look ‘attainable’

While Kate’s gloves may have been the most talked-about part of her BAFTAs look, Holder also praised her choice of jewelry. Kate didn’t wear any jewels from the royal family’s collection. Rather, she opted for a $30 pair of earrings from Zara, a brand she’s sported many times over the years.

The earrings were, according to Holder, “proof once again that Kate’s innate elegance has the power to make the most inexpensive of details look luxurious.” And a “genius move on the part of her stylist at keeping the princess’s style just on the right side of attainable for her many fans.”