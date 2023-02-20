2nd egg of 2023 laid in Hays bald eagle nest

The second egg of the year has been laid in the Hays bald eagle nest.

The first egg was laid on Friday at 5:23 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> First egg of 2023 laid in Hays bald eagle nest

The Hays female tends to lay eggs in clutches of three, and eggs are laid approximately 72 hours apart.

An adult bald eagle will continue to stay on the nest constantly to incubate the egg.

Adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended.

Hays eggs typically hatch about 35 days after being laid.

Click here to see the feed from the nest cam.

