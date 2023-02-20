Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Amazon ends nonprofit donation program, leaving local groups with a funding pitfall

By Anthony Kustura,

11 days ago
A financial boost for resources across the country has ended. AmazonSmile, a program contributing a small portion of an online shopper’s cart to the charity of their choice, was officially discontinued on Monday.

Local organizations that were benefitting told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura they are pivoting without the extra support.

“We’d receive a couple hundred dollars every quarter,” said Susan Ross, with the Matthews Help Center. “Every dollar really helps.”

The nonprofit operates a thrift shop to fund the critical services it provides for families, like mortgage or bill assistance, toy drives and back-to-school events.

Now, Ross said the center will need to fill the funding hole elsewhere.

“Hope that the community will continue to support us in these programs,” she said.

In a statement, Amazon said it’s stretched too thin helping more than a million organizations worldwide. With AmazonSmile’s end, the company said it will focus on giving in other areas, including affordable housing initiatives and disaster relief.

