Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver weather: Another shot of snow, cold on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

By Dave Fraser,

11 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking more snow for the Colorado mountains and a return chance of snow in the Denver weather forecast.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has the timing for snow in the Denver metro area arriving late morning Wednesday and ending later in the evening. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for travel impacts, especially the evening drive.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast

Weather tonight: High wind warning

A high wind warning continues overnight for the foothills west of Denver. Wind gusts could reach 50-70 mph at times overnight. The strongest gusts will be early on Tuesday before slowing by midday.

Winter I-70 traffic on the rebound

There will be passing clouds in Denver overnight with breezy winds. However, the stronger gusts look to stay west of the city.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, mountain snow

There will be partly sunny skies along the Front Range and in metro Denver on Tuesday. It will be windy early then turn calm later in the day. The high wind warning is currently set to expire at noon.

Temperatures are expected to warm east of the mountains into the 50s and 60s.

Snow will return across the northern Colorado mountains by late morning. Winter storm watches are in place through the high country for slick travel, especially late on Tuesday.

Forecast high temperatures on Tuesday for Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Snow, travel impacts

Snow will make it to northern Colorado, around Fort Collins, in time to cause slick travel for the Wednesday morning drive.

The snow will develop across the Denver metro area a little later, so the morning drive will not be a concern.

Possible snowfall totals across Colorado from the Pinpoint Weather team

Snow will fall through the day Wednesday, delivering accumulation to the Colorado mountains and the Front Range. The totals will be deeper into the foothills west of Interstate 25 and across the northern Front Range, which will affect travel early and late.

In the Denver metro area, the bigger concern will be for the evening drive Wednesday. So, plan accordingly.

