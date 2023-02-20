‘He’s the good in the world’: niece says Jimmy Carter surrounded by loving family

The Carter Center sent out a statement over the weekend saying the former president would receive home hospice care instead of additional medical interventions.
Smith said since then, he’s been surrounded by a loving family at the home he and Rosalynn have lived in since 1961.
“My mom and I, yesterday, took some food up for Chip and Amy and Jack. They were all up there, and we didn’t see him. They were resting, which, you know, is what you do at this time in your life,” Smith said.
Smith told Elliot that she wondered who will pick up Carter’s legacy moving forward and then answered her own question by saying “all of us.”
“It’s like what happens now? You know? Who carries on the legacy you know? You have to, then you have this dawning, this moment that you think, ‘Well, you know, we all have to,’” Smith said.
Smith said her Uncle Jimmy has done so much for Plains, it’ll be hard to imagine a Plains without him one day.
