Habitat Omaha leaders reflect on the contributions of Jimmy Carter

With the announcement that former President Jimmy Carter is entering hospice care, many Americans are reflecting on his life and career.

President Carter and First Lady Roslyn Carter got involved with Habitat for Humanity in the 1980's and became high-profile advocates for the organization.

The Carters helped raise money and awareness, but they also helped build homes.

Habitat Omaha leaders reflected on his impact.

“He really wanted people to know that housing is important, that home ownership is transformational, and he saw how he could make a difference as a former president and elevating this important cause,” said Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Omaha.

Brewer says she admires that former President Carter thinks there's a place for everybody in this world and that having a safe and stable home can make a difference for a family.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .