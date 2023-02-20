Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

East Palestine first responders address conspiracy theories around medical bracelets

By Dave Sess,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCTiN_0ktvq2gw00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Information is important in East Palestine, and those in the village say misinformation is hurting them.

WKBN has reported twice on the MyID program , which has recently become a topic of online conspiracy theories.

What’s causing the oil sheen in East Palestine streams?

The MyID device is as simple as it looks. It is a modern version of a medical ID bracele t that has been around for years.

“There’s no tracking devices inside of these. There’s no way to track anything with it,” said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick.

The bracelets have no GPS feature, but the conspiracy theorists are running wild, believing people have been tracked since before the train derailment. Drabick said that’s not possible.

“Nobody’s received any devices up until now. We haven’t even distributed them yet,” he said.

The East Palestine Fire Department had 60 people sign up to receive a MyID bracelet, key fob or key ring. They haven’t come in yet.

MyID allows people to supply the medical information they feel necessary to tell first responders in a situation where they can’t relay the information. A first responder just scans a QR code to learn about allergies, medication and emergency contacts.

Two lose $4,000 trying to buy dogs in scam: report

“You know, instead of us opening up a bracelet and pulling out a little piece of paper that has that information on or trying to read some kind of engraving on a bracelet, we can now scan it so that all that information pops up,” Drabick said.

When the first round of MyID orders come in, they will be distributed. The fire department will continue the program and have additional signups.

The fire chief said conspiracy theorists are trying to ruin what he feels is a great program.

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “This program is nothing more than us being able to help the citizens.”

One of Youngstown’s oldest houses to be repurposed

East Palestine had money donated last year to help pay for the bracelets.

MyID even has a program available for pets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
East Palestine counseling center already seeing trauma patients
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
Survey shows most reported health symptoms in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Salem mayor asks community to donate to East Palestine
Salem, OH17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
New community center would serve several areas in Mahoning County
New Middletown, OH17 hours ago
New air quality results released in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH18 hours ago
Pedestrian hit crossing Route 422 in Niles
Niles, OH17 hours ago
Detectives seek help in 2018 murder on Youngstown’s South Side
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
‘Don’t lie to us:’ Frustrations aired in East Palestine public meeting
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of robbing Cortland store
Cortland, OH13 hours ago
Warren man charged with trafficking in fentanyl
Warren, OH2 days ago
Home improvement show connects experts with homeowners
Canfield, OH13 hours ago
Rep. Kelly calls for expansion of derailment assistance radius
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Friends respond, give CPR at fatal accident in Mercer County
Grove City, PA12 hours ago
Track removal in East Palestine begins; could cause odor
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
Driver knocks down pole, people lose power in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Train derailment timeline: Past, present and future
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
Norfolk Southern: Pooled water in East Palestine not cause for concern
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
Report: Doordash driver robbed at gunpoint, car and clothes taken
Warren, OH1 day ago
Man convicted of assaulting medics, cop sentenced
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Local man accused of abusing teen with autism pleads guilty to charge
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
As EPA begins work on East Palestine cleanup, some states feel blindsided by waste disposal
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
Corrections officer charged with accepting bribes at two local federal prisons
Elkton, OH2 days ago
250 families provided supplies in East Palestine drive-thru event
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Fundraiser in Cortland for teen in Philippines
Cortland, OH15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy