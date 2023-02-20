Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Man charged with child pornography possession in Tuscaloosa County

By AJ Holliday,

11 days ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force has charged a man with eight counts of possessing obscene material depicting child sexual abuse.

Huntsville police investigating pedestrian death involving train

According to Capt. Phil Simpson, Ralph White, 62, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Feb. 17 with a $120,000 bond.

The investigation began in March 2021, when White was living at a residence in the 1700 block of US Highway 43 in Northport. Officers served him with felony warrants at a location in Jasper last week.

