OKC Police Searching For Suspect In NW OKC Apartment Shooting

11 days ago
Bullets fly at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex overnight, striking innocent bystanders.

Police are investigating who fired the gun and said no arrests have been made in the case.

Residents said they heard an argument outside their apartment door late Sunday night and then a gunshot.

“They said they were in their apartment,” Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Heard a gun go off, bullet comes through the apartment.”

The witnesses told police one bullet traveled through the wall into the kitchen and hit two teenagers.

One victim was struck in the calf and the other in the ankle.

“They don’t know who fired the shot,” Knight said.

When police showed up to the complex near Northwest 10th and Council Road to investigate, officers spoke to a third victim who was grazed by a bullet. They learned one of the teenage victims was treated at the scene by a neighbor, who is a nurse, and eventually went to the hospital by EMSA.

Police could not find video evidence of the shooting or the suspect but found two shell casings and fragments.

“At this time the suspect is still outstanding,” Knight said.

Citizens are urged to call Crime Stoppers if they have information that could lead investigators to the shooter.

