Teachers, Parents Gather At State Capitol For Public Education Day

Parents, teachers and advocates gathered Monday at the state Capitol to talk about a hot topic this legislative session, education.

They planned to talk with lawmakers on Public Education Day.

One of the speakers kind of reworked John Lennon's song "Imagine.”

But instead of a perfect world, she listed what she hopes Oklahoma lawmakers do to help public education flourish.

Advocates for public education hope they're not just dreamers or the only ones.

"We imagine an Oklahoma in which all children receive a free-quality education that is not perpetually playing catch up with our neighbors," Founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, Erika Wright, said.

They're at the state Capitol to celebrate and advocate for Public Education Day. They're also there to help educators and legislators live and work as one.

"We imagine an Oklahoma in which advocating for public education is no longer an annual repeat exercise of swimming upstream," Wright added.

Erin Brewer, an Edmond area public school parent said she's at the Capitol to talk with lawmakers to try to turn those goals into a reality.

Brewer said even with Oklahoma's availability for school choice, 90 percent of families still choose public schools.

"The bills that get passed. The laws that get passed around our schools happen right here in the Capitol. We're encouraging them to look past some of that divisive rhetoric and hear what the majority of parents in Oklahoma choose, which is public education," Brewer said.

Brewer said she wants to thank those who support efforts like the one to raise teacher pay. She also wants to highlight to others the gaps public education fills.

"Public schools are the only place you're going to get a meal everyday. It's the only place you're going to have a ride to and from school that's guaranteed to you." Brewer continued, "they're also the only place where every child regardless of their learning ability is going to have the therapy to learn at their best."

Advocates said they want more funds directed toward public education, and to do so is easy if you try.

"Make becoming a top 10 state in education, not aspirational but an actual reality for our children. Imagine that Oklahoma," Brewer said.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who was absent from Monday's events, sent News 9 the following statement: "Public schools are an integral part of Oklahoma’s education system. Not only did I teach in public schools, but my children attend public schools as well. I want to thank all of our teachers for investing themselves into Oklahoma’s future."