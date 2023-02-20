Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Eagles prepared to use franchise tag on 1 key player

By Grey Papke,

11 days ago
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have work to do if they want to keep their NFC championship team together, and they plan to start with a key member of their defense.

Adam Caplan revealed on the “Inside the Birds” podcast that the Eagles plan to use the franchise tag on safety CJ Gardner-Johnson if the two sides fail to agree on a long-term contract. The 25-year-old safety is coming off his first season with the Eagles, but has clearly made an impression on the organization.

Gardner-Johnson was acquired in a preseason trade with New Orleans and quickly became an integral part of the Philadelphia defense. His six interceptions in 12 games tied for the league lead.

This is just one piece of business the Eagles will have to sort out before the start of the 2023 season. As important as Gardner-Johnson is, however, there is an even bigger issue they will have to resolve.

