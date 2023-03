Some residents in a Lake County mobile home community said their rent has more than doubled in less than two years.

Residents of Oaklane Mobile Home Park, located just off State Road 50 near Clermont, said they are afraid they will be on the streets.

Many of them pay rent for the lot, and some said they got a notice their rent is jumping up to nearly $900. Two years ago, it was $400.

READ: Sheriff: ‘Cowardly scumbags’ spread anti-Semitic flyers throughout Volusia County

“It was a low-income place,” said resident Bobby Mickler, who owns the mobile home and lives with his disabled daughter who lives on social security. “It was easy to get into. And there’s a lot of people in this that are on social security and stuff, low income.”

At the end of last month, tenants received a notice from the park’s new owners, called Oaklane MHP II LLC.

READ: Orlando enacts new rules for downtown food vendors

In Mickler’s rent increase notice, the company said it’s made improvements, including removing rundown homes, bringing in new homes, and planned improvements to the common areas.

READ: 9 things to know about tipping

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.