At least 1 dead in Maury County crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Maury County.
It happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of US-43 South and Old Zion Road.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Details are limited at this time, but authorities say they are able to confirm one death in the crash.
A commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle are said to be involved.
The southbound lanes of US-43 are closed as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0