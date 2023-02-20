Open in App
Maury County, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

At least 1 dead in Maury County crash

By Lucas Wright,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLLi3_0ktvmqaT00

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Maury County.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of US-43 South and Old Zion Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Details are limited at this time, but authorities say they are able to confirm one death in the crash.

A commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle are said to be involved.

The southbound lanes of US-43 are closed as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Storm-related death reported in Hendersonville neighborhood
Hendersonville, TN12 hours ago
Edgehill shooting sends one person to hospital
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dangerous winds claim two lives in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
No injuries reported after tree falls on top of North Nashville home
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Neighbor rescues woman from burning apartment in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN11 hours ago
PHOTOS: Downed trees, collapsed homes litter Tennessee amid dangerous wind conditions
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Power outages reported in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Father allegedly threatens teacher at school
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN7 hours ago
Accident Involving Dump Truck in Eagleville
Eagleville, TN2 days ago
Third suspect sought in deadly Nashville shooting from April 2022
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sparta man arrested in Wednesday night White County homicide
Sparta, TN1 day ago
Driver with active warrant arrested after falling asleep at the wheel on I-24
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Convicted murderer apologizes to family of Nashville nurse killed on I-440
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Second suspect arrested in Nashville murder
Nashville, TN1 day ago
CA man jailed in Nashville in connection with 2019 overdose death
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Arriving, departing flights delayed at BNA due to weather
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Indiana ex-con found in Belle Meade with pregnant teen
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in 2020 murder of Nashville nurse
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 1
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Suspect in South Nashville shooting among two arrested after Tuesday pursuit
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: March 3, 2023
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Suspects burglarize delivery vehicles outside Madison warehouse, shoot Amazon driver
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Third Shooting Suspect Arrested in Nashville Attack
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Whataburger to Open New Middle Tennessee Location Next Week
Smyrna, TN18 hours ago
Nashville could purchase nearly 40 homes along Richland Creek for flood mitigation
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy