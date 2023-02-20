Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
KSBY News

Paso Robles wineries collaborate on beautification project of Anderson Road

By Ashton McIntyre,

11 days ago
Seven Paso Robles wineries are nearing the end of their collaboration project to beautify Anderson Road, just off of Highway 46 West.

The collaboration is spearheaded by Booker Vineyard and supported by Caliza Winery, Epoch Estate Wines, Fulldraw Vineyard, Grey Wolf Cellars, Niner Wine Estates and Tooth & Nail Wine Company.

The wineries worked with the City of Paso Robles and PG&E while privately funding the effort.

Overall, the project includes the elimination of overhead power lines, the restoration of native oak trees, a newly paved roadway, and plans to expand walking trails from winery to winery.

The PG&E power lines along that road are now underground which will help the oak trees grow instead of having to be cut down. In total, there were 100 new trees planted.

"Many people think, hey, we're just rustic, right? We don't. We're Paso. We're not Napa. We're not Sonoma. But what all of us neighbors thought was we still care about our taster's experience. And there's nothing that eases you into a wine tasting, nothing that makes you feel more relaxed and pulling up to this gorgeous, landscaped place," said Eric Jensen, Founder of Booker Winery.

Jensen believes that the newly planted oaks will create a canopy over the road within five years. The walking path from winery to winery is expected to be complete by the end of summer.

All but one of the wineries on Anderson Road contributed to this project.

