Open in App
Gibson City, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

ciFavorites: Mark’s on First in Gibson City

By Sarah Lehman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dI3Bx_0ktvifys00

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Mark’s on First in Gibson City has been open for less than a year, but already they’re gaining popularity.

After the original owner came to Mark Lefkowitz and asked if he wanted to take over ownership.

Since then, Mark and his wife have been working hard to grow and learn how to run the new business.

To learn more and visit Mark’s on First you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marching Illini raising money for “March Forth” campaign
Champaign, IL9 hours ago
Fiberoptic construction projects in many areas of Champaign
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Rantoul VFW grants a veteran’s wish
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
READ: Budzinski’s letter to Akorn CEO
Decatur, IL15 hours ago
Three lane closures planned for Champaign on Monday
Champaign, IL9 hours ago
Roof flies off Bement automotive garage in high winds
Bement, IL15 hours ago
Urbana Park District receives $550k to re-do Meadowbrook Park Playground
Urbana, IL9 hours ago
Volunteers collect recyclables for Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste initiative
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Talking all things hair extensions with Salon 105
Mahomet, IL1 day ago
Exploring the deep roots of African American hair braiding
Champaign, IL12 hours ago
WCIA’s Jacob Dickey takes part in Read Across America Day
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
Champaign teacher named finalist for Golden Apple Awards
Champaign, IL11 hours ago
Decatur schools, bus agreement takes effect
Decatur, IL16 hours ago
March fun at Miller Park Zoo
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
Jim Taylor awarded Decatur Citizen of the Year
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Cardiologist warns about caffeine overdose after Illini basketball player’s comments
Urbana, IL19 hours ago
University Avenue lane closure extends to Friday
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Bradley Ave. lane closure in Champaign on Thursday
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Willow Tree Mission’s new storefront open
Monticello, IL2 days ago
Shelter medicine program at University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital addressing pet overpopulation
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Celebrating Central Illinois: Honoring Black History
Urbana, IL1 day ago
$60 million state grant helping to make Champaign County park improvements
Mahomet, IL2 days ago
Everyday Heroes: U of I students riding cross country for cancer research
Champaign, IL16 hours ago
UI Japan House monitoring cherry blossoms after early DC blooms
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Harristown breaks ground on new cannabis dispensary
Harristown, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy