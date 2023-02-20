Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre looking for $285K in donations to stay open

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeZoy_0ktviIsH00

One of Milwaukee's most iconic theater venues is in need of help.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has been serving the community for five decades, but they warn that their latest season could be their last.

They say the performing arts were hit hard by Covid-19 and never fully recovered. In order to stay in business, they are looking to raise $285,000 in pledges by the end of the month.

Payment will only be due if they hit that goal.

To help, visit Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's website.

