Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Lincoln Memorial gets $69 million upgrade project to construct museum

By Basil John,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ts7ec_0ktvhxev00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A new immersive 15,000-square-foot museum is coming to Washington D.C, under the Lincoln Memorial.

“That allows visitors to look into the undercroft, the unfinished space that holds up the lincoln memorial as people know it,” National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeff Reinbold said.

The nearly 69 million-dollar project will allow visitors to learn about the site’s construction history and significant historical events.

“Give them a chance to learn a little bit more about the creation of the memorial and most importantly, the meanings it’s taken on over time,” Reinbold said.

Coffey County getting $1.9 billion chip manufacturing facility

The goal is to also preserve the original architecture under the memorial. The project received funding from multiple donors, including the National Park Foundation.

“We wanted to and our donors wanted to provide the visitors of this great monument with an excellent experience and that wasn’t something the government funding was going to achieve on its own,” National Park Federation President Will Shafroth said.

The renovation will be the largest performed on the monument since it was completed in 1922.

“This is a project that’s been talked about for decades, and we finally have found a way to move it forward,” Reinbold said.

Click here for more National News | KSNT.com

For visitors, maintaining the original architecture is important.

“It’s a very tough balance to both preserve and to refurbish to, you know, maintain the old with the new, but that sounds like a good way to go about it,” visitor Eric Fleury said.

The memorial will remain open during the construction, which will start in March and is expected to finish by 2026, for the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Topeka murder suspect set to be released from jail following jury acquittal
Topeka, KS7 hours ago
LISTEN: 911 call that prompted swift police response to Highland Park High School released
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Deputies confiscate fentanyl pills in Topeka bust
Topeka, KS9 hours ago
Wanted Topeka man arrested after stand off
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka offers free trip to Capital City for New York City residents
Topeka, KS18 hours ago
2 men cited for killing, planning to eat American bald eagle
Stanton, NE2 days ago
Kansas town comes in second place second year in a row for ‘best historic small town’ contest
Abilene, KS18 hours ago
Former Topeka police chief dies just days after turning 100-years-old
Topeka, KS14 hours ago
Mission no longer partnering with Unleashed Pet Rescue
Mission, KS17 hours ago
RCPD to enforce no-left turn restriction at Manhattan intersection
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Mayor Padilla tells NYC mayor about ‘value of humility’ after remarks about Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka man not guilty in 2020 woman’s shooting death
Topeka, KS19 hours ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
El Paso, TX1 day ago
False active shooter report at Highland Park
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy