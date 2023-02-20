Violence Back on the Street; convicted sex offender out of prison who faced life sentence now charged with murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates special report Thursday, a call for reform into the state's parole system. At the center of these demands for change is a case involving a Colorado Springs man, released back into the community after committing a heinous sex crime ten years ago, who now stands accused of rape and murder.

Multiple family members of the the victim say her death and rape was preventable. They outline numerous "warning signs" that could have saved her life if parole officers had the ability to place him back in prison.

Those warning signs went ignored.

Gregory Whittemore is accused of raping, killing, and stuffing the victim's body in a black tote - all while on "extensive supervision" by parole officers.

Our investigation, and plea's from the victims family, has been disregarded by parole officials and members of Colorado Department of Corrections leadership.

In Thursday's special report, our team outlines how a recent change to state law could be contributing to hardened criminals remaining on the street despite parole violations.

Hear never before heard audio recordings of the convicted sex offender recounting a brazen sex assault from his past. At one point, the suspect said, "I wasn't concerned with her life at that time."

13 Investigates is taking a deeper look at Colorado's parole system and how decisions are made from an appointed board of seven members, decisions that can mean the difference between life and death.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is responding to our investiation, supporting aspects of reforms to our states parole system.

