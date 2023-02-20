Jansen Panettiere Dies: Actor, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere Was 28

Jansen Panettiere , the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere who followed his sister into show business with appearances on Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead , died Sunday in New York. He was 28.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news but did not provide cause of death or other details.

Born September 25, 1994, in Palisades, NY, Panettiere earned his first credits as a voice actor before landing a 2002 appearance on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens starring a young Shia LaBeouf. Subsequent credits include 2003 appearances on the sitcom Hope & Faith and the drama Third Watch, and the following year he voiced the recurring character Periwinkle on Blue’s Clues.

As a voice actor, his credits include 100 Things To Do Before Middle School, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and The X’s ,among others.

Onscreen he had roles in Nickelodeon’s The Last Day of Summer (earning a Young Artist Award nomination), The Babysitters, Major Crimes and, in 2019, an episode of The Walking Dead . His most recent credit is the 2022 film Love and Love Not , and he has roles in a number of projects in production.

Panettiere appeared alongside his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise . In 2019, he co-starred in MTV’s How High 2. Hayden Panettiere is best known for her roles in TV’s Heroes and Nashville , as well as the Scream movie franchise.

Jansen Panettiere also was an artist, and shared his paintings on Instagram and on his website .