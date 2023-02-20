Teton Pass remains closed

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - UPDATE 2/21/23: Teton Pass, WYO 22 from the Idaho State Line to Jackson, is closed in both due to winter conditions and crashes.

Wyoming Department of Transportation avalanche crews have completed their avalanche control mission, but conditions have deteriorated.

Due to hazardous winter conditions and visibility issues, the pass will remain closed.

As of Feb 21, at 6 a.m., the estimated open time is in four to sic hours. However, if conditions do not improve at that time, the closure could remain in place.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and road closures. For more information or to sign up for text alerts, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info .

ORIGINAL: The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 a.m. for avalanche control.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force and earlier closure.

No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Monday will be strictly enforced. It is anticipated the parking restrictions will be in effect through the day on Tuesday.

Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.