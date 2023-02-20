Open in App
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to new KCI terminal

By Leslie Collins - Kansas City Business Journal,

11 days ago

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his fried chicken restaurant to Kansas City.

Big Chicken is opening a spot inside Terminal B at the Kansas City International Airport’s new single terminal and is hiring for hourly and management positions. The new location marks Big Chicken’s first in Missouri and the Kansas City metro.

Where to find restaurants, shops at KCI Airport’s new terminal

With Big Chicken, O’Neal has taken his discipline on the court to the kitchen. The restaurant’s fried chicken breading, for example, took nine months to perfect and leads to a “crispier skin that can stand up to even our boldest barbeque sauce.” The hand-breaded chicken also is free from preservatives, hormones and antibiotics.

The restaurant set out to combine O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with trending flavors. Even the menu item names draw inspiration from his life, including Uncle Jerome, a nod to his supportive uncle, and nicknames such as M.D.E. On the court, it meant “most dominant ever.” But for Big Chicken, there’s a slightly different take.

“The finished chicken breast is 100% M.D.E. — most delicious ever,” O’Neal said in a company video.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

