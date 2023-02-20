Open in App
Louisa County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after crashing into Louisa Fire Department

By Tannock Blair,

11 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was taken into custody after crashing into the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department building over the weekend.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office , a deputy caught an intoxicated driver speeding at 86 mph. As the deputy gave chase, the suspect reportedly accelerated to 110 mph before losing control and crashing into the side of the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department on U.S. Route 33.

(Courtesy of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, according to Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Man shot, killed on West Broad Street in Richmond

“It was very fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this encounter,” a statement from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Please remember to drive responsibly. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

